Russian, Kazakh special services prevented Paris-style bombings in Russia

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Russian and Kazakh special services prevented Paris-styled bombings in Russia last February, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) head, Alexander Bortnikov, said Thursday.

"In February 2016, the FSB of Russia in cooperation with the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan suppressed the activity of a criminal group whose members were planning to commit terrorist acts in a Paris-like scenario in large cities of the Russian Federation and then leave for the Syrian Arab Republic to join Islamic State," Bortnikov said.

On November 13, a series of shootings and suicide bombings took place across Paris, leaving 130 people dead and over 350 others injured. The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attacks, Sputniknews.com reports.

