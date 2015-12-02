Russian, Kazakh tour-operators agreed on Caspian Sea cruise development

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The administration of Mangystau region and JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 have entered into a memorandum of cooperation today. The document was signed by CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Deputy Governor of Mangystau region Rakimbek Amirzhanov.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in implementation of the activities outlined in the 2013-2018 National Plan on organization and holding the EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition. The agreement provides for activation of partnership with regional transport and logistics facilities and development of a package of measures on ensuring accessibility of the main tourist routes of Kazakhstan for the people with disabilities and restricted mobility. Roadside infrastructure will be modernized and roads to tourist facilities will be reconstructed under the memorandum.

Besides, LLP Tourist of Mangystau region and JSC Express-Tour of Russian Federation signed a memorandum of cooperation in organization of motor-ship cruise on the Caspian Sea.

“Express Tour has launched its first motor-ship cruise on the Caspian Sea this year, due to which Russian tourists could visit Tupkaragan district and get familiarized themselves with the sights of history, culture and nature. The Russian tour-operator expressed interest in Mangystau region and plans to attract more passengers to the motor-ship cruise,” head of the Mangystau region’s tourism department Gulzhan Baizhaunova said.