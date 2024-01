BAKU. KAZINFORM The Volgodonsk and Makhachkala corvettes, the SB-45 rescue tugboat of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, and the Mangistau rocket and artillery ship of the Kazakh Navy arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message.

The ships will compete in the international competition Sea Cup 2018, to be held in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.