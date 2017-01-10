Russian Korobov eager to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian middleweigh boxer Matvey Korobov (27-1, 14 KOs) hopes to fight Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reports citing Boxingscene.com.

"I'm still ready for a fight with Golovkin, Jacobs or any other big fight THIS YEAR. Now I'm waiting for the right moment. I'm more serious than before. And I can promise you that in 2017 I will win a World title", said Korobov.

In his November interview with Boxingscene.com Matvey Korobov said that he is at the same level of qualification as Golovkin. And that he can win as he knows Golovkin's weaknesses.

It should be reminded that Golovkin is the only fighter who beat Korobov back in 2003 at world amateur championships in Bangkok. And since then Korobov has wanted to get revenge.