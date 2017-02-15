  • kz
    Russian LNG to be supplied to Pavlodar

    19:18, 15 February 2017
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Russian liquefied natural gas will be supplied to Pavlodar and other cities of Kazakhstan.    

    Global Gas Group has commissioned the first LNG deliquefying unit in Astana, Gazprom Export has informed.

    The unit which was named "Turan" is run on Russian fuel which is produced by Gazprom Transgaz Yekaterinburg and is supplied under the contract with Gazprom Export. In total in 2017 over 5 thousand tons of LNG have been exported to Kazakhstan.

    The capacity of Turan is 25 gigacalories per hour which is enough to supply heat to over 500 thousand square meters area.  

    Astana akim Asset Issekeshev has said Kazakhstan is opening a new source of gas supply based on LNG technology which will allow to decrease harmful emissions into atmosphere by 70-90% to replace coal and diesel fuel.

    Natural methane will be supplied to Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kokshetau.

    In Astana the first facility which received LNG was Nazarbayev University. In the future Russian LNG will be used for other facilities of Astana.

     

     

