  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian manned spacecraft docks with International Space Station

    17:32, 19 March 2016
    Photo: None
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Russia's manned spacecraft Soyuz TMA-20M with the crew of the new expedition has docked with the International Space Station (ISS), the Roscosmos State Corporation told TASS.

    "The docking took place in a normal mode, at the expected time," Roscosmos said.

    The Soyuz-TMA-20M with the new expedition to the ISS blasted off at 00:26 a.m. Saturday Moscow Time from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

    The Soyuz TMA-20M has brought Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Skripochka, as well as NASA astronaut Jeffrey Williams, to the ISS.

    The flight is Ovchinin’s first, Skripochka’s second and Williams’ fourth.

    The next crews are expected to travel to the space station on board spacecraft of the new series Soyuz MS.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space exploration Space Baikonur space center Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!