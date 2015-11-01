  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian media name Daws best player of October

    10:47, 01 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nigel Daws, Canadian ice hockey player from Astana's Barys, tops the list of the KHL best players of the month of October, according to Championat, Sports.kz reports.

    "Barys" remains at the bottom of the standings of the Eastern Conference of the League. However, Barys team is six points shy of a playoff berth, and team leaders returned to their best form and the team found its rhythm. In October, Brandon Bochenski had 13 assists, and Nigel Daws scored 12 goals and racked up 6 assists. The Canadian player scored twice against CSKA, Vityaz, SKA and recorded a hat-trick against Admiral.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!