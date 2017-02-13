Russian MFA confirms U.S. participation in Syria meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United States will attend the Astana meeting on Syria on February 15 as observers, according to Russia's Deputy FM Mikhail Bogdanov.

“We expect that the United States will send their representative to the meeting as an observer,” said he to journalists, RIA Novosti reports.

Bogdanov did not specify who will namely represent Washington at the meeting. “Last time, it was an ambassador. The U.S. is going to decide on who will represent them,” he added.

According to him, “Turkey, Iran, Russia and Jordan will be the guarantors at the meeting.” The UN Envoy will participate in the meeting too.