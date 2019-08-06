Russian military satellite launched from Baikonur reaches orbit

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Defense Ministry’s satellite, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on Tuesday, has been successfully delivered into orbit, the ministry told reporters.

«Theheavy lift Proton-M carrier rocket, which was launched from the Baikonur spacecenter at 00:56 Moscow Time today, August 6, successfully delivered the DefenseMinistry’s spacecraft into the designated orbit as scheduled,» theministry said, TASS reports.

The Proton-Mcarrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 00:56Moscow Time. At 1:01 a.m., the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces took control ofthe carrier rocket. Preparations for the launch and the launch itself werecarried out as planned. Ground automated control systems were used to supervisethe launch and flight of the carrier rocket.

The DefenseMinistry reported that stable telemetry communication has been established withthe spacecraft. The systems of the spacecraft, which has been given thedesignation of Kosmos-2539, are operating as normal.

InFebruary, first deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, IgorMorozov said that the last launch of the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraftfrom the Baikonur space center would be carried out in 2019. After that,military satellites will lift off from the Plesetsk spaceport, in northernRussia, he added.