Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko beats Fabio Maldonado

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia's greatest heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fedor Emelianenko has defeated Brazilian Fabio Maldonado in his second fight after his comeback to the ring after three years in retirement.

The fight was held in St. Petersburg within the framework of the cultural program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Following three rounds, one referee showed a draw, two others gave victory to Emelianenko.

Source: TASS