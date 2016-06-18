  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko beats Fabio Maldonado

    08:32, 18 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia's greatest heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Fedor Emelianenko has defeated Brazilian Fabio Maldonado in his second fight after his comeback to the ring after three years in retirement.

    The fight was held in St. Petersburg within the framework of the cultural program of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Following three rounds, one referee showed a draw, two others gave victory to Emelianenko.

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!