Russian National Guard to ensure order, security at public events, rallies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's National Guard will be responsible for maintaining order and ensuring security at public events, including protest rallies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov stressed that the National Guard, in coordination with police, will maintain law and order at any public events, including unauthorized protests.



The creation of a national guard in Russia will not require an increase in the total number of law enforcement staff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.



"No, the national guard will not require an increase in staff numbers, it will not lead to any structure being expanded or anything like that," Peskov told reporters.



Source: Sputnik International