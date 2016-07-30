Russian national team to Rio Games as yet unites 266 athletes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As of Saturday, the Russian national team to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro unites 266 athletes, representing 29 kinds of sports, Russia's Minister of Sports Vitaly Mutko said in an interview with Match TV.

"Now, all the work is done by the IOC and international federations," he said. "As of this morning, we have 266 athletes in 29 kinds of sports."

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian law professor, Richard McLaren, released a report on July 18 on the results of its probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

According to the details, the commission claimed it had found evidence that Russia's Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service had covered up a doping program in Russian sports.

The report from WADA's Commission stated in particular that the commission's investigation registered a total of 643 cases of Disappearing Positive Test Results in Russia between 2012 and 2015 involving athletes from 30 sports.

Following the commission's report last week, WADA recommended the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and all international sports federations ban Russian athletes from all international sports competitions, including Rio 2016.

After a conference call by its Executive Board on July 24, the IOC urged international federations for winter sports events to suspend preparations for major competitions in Russia. The motion will be in effect until December 31, 2016 and may be reviewed at a December session of the IOC Executive Board.

IOC President Thomas Bach, however, announced on Sunday that Russian athletes, with the exception of field and track competitors, were allowed to participate in the 2016 Summer Olympics based on individual approval of each respective international sports federation or association.

His statement followed last Sunday's teleconference of the IOC Executive Board, which, however, ruled than no Russian athlete, who had been previously sanctioned for doping, would be allowed to take part in the Rio Olympics, even if they have served the sanction as well as any athlete mentioned in the McLaren report.

Kazinform refers to TASS

Photo:© Oleg Zoloto