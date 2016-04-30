Russian Navy to display modern warships&#39; capabilities at Army-2016 Forum

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - New warships, including amphibious boat Serna, will be demonstrated at the 2nd International Military-Technical Forum Army-2016, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian Navy's Baltic Fleet will demonstrate modern warships' combat capabilities in the waters of the town of Kronstadt near St.Petersburg as part of the 2nd International Military-Technical Forum Army-2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release on Saturday.

According to the press release, amphibious boat Serna will transfer the self-propelled anti-aircraft gun Shilka across water obstacles under the cover of Raptor patrol boats' fire. An airborne assault group of the special forces will reportedly land on the Petrovsky Park pier to fight simulated underwater sabotage forces. At the same time, a small anti-submarine ship will conduct an artillery battle with a simulated enemy vessel.

Viewers will see scenes of liberation of a ship seized by pirates, an episode of emergency assistance to a ship, and sweeping of naval mines, the press release said.

The dynamic demonstration will reportedly end in a show of offshore tugs waltzing with water fountains.

The Army-2016 forum is scheduled to take place on September 6-11. According to the official website of the event, the goals of the forum include stimulating innovation in the Russian military-technical complex, developing cooperation with other states and promoting technical re-equipment of Russia's Ministry of Defense.

Source: Sputniknews.com