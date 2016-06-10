Russian navy to launch first Arctic Patrol Ship in 2018

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Russia's first ice-capable patrol ship to be deployed to the Arctic will be laid down this year and is planned to be commissioned in 2019 at the latest, the Russian Defense Ministry's Chief of the State Defense Order Implementation Department I rank Capt. Andrei Vernigora said Friday.

The new generation diesel-electric icebreaker Ilya Muromets, designed for the Russian Navy, was launched at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg earlier in the day.

Russia has been stepping up its military, trade and exploration activities in the Arctic. It has been building transport and energy production infrastructure, as well as installing military facilities and developing the Northern Sea Route linking Europe and Asia.

Source: Sputniknews