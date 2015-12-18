Russian Navy will get first fifth generation sub in two years - designer

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering is carrying out design work on a new generation of submarines in cooperation with the institutes of the Russian Navy, Rubin Head Igor Vilnit said on Friday.

"Our bureau is carrying out design work on the next series [of submarines]. We are working together with the Navy's institutes. In compliance with the cycle of building, operating and de-commissioning vessels, such works have been planned and are under way," he said.

According to Vilnit, each project will envisage building a whole series of vessels with the gradual improvement of their characteristics.

"The number of projects as such will be minimized as a result of standardizing and installing serial equipment," he added.

"First, it will be Borei-A, then Borei-B and so on. The same principle will apply to the non-nuclear-powered fleet," the Rubin design bureau head said.

Fourth-generation nuclear and non-nuclear submarines have undergone substantial trials in the Navy and have fully confirmed their characteristics, he added.

The Rubin design bureau currently plans to complete the 636.3 submarine series and also hold trials in the North and the Baltic Sea, he said.

"Much attention will be paid to building the Borei-A-class lead submarine. The vessel is at the corresponding stage of its construction. Certain new properties have been given to it," Vilnit said.

According to Vilnit, the Knyaz Vladimir Borey-A class strategic submarine will join the Russian Navy in two years.

"The intensity of Borey-A construction is high," Vilnit said. "The Navy will get the first Borey-A in two years."

The Borei-class submarines have undergone substantial trials this year, including during their passage to the Pacific Fleet, the Rubin design bureau head said.

"The equipment meets all the requirements set to it," he added.

This year, the Admiralty Wharves Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia has delivered two Project 636.3 submarines to the Black Sea Fleet, the head of the Rubin design bureau said.

Source: TASS