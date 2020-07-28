  • kz
    Russian NGOs send humanitarian aid to W Kazakhstan rgn

    09:42, 28 July 2020
    URALSK. KAZINFORM. - Within the framework of «Neighborliness» campaign a humanitarian cargo was sent to Kazakhstan from Russia. The total cost of the cargo is more than RUB1.5 million, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The campaign was organized by non-profit organizations of Russia from the regions bordering with Kazakhstan. The campaign started on July 9 and will last until the end of July. Humanitarian cargoes have already been sent to Almaty, Kostanay, Kokshetau, Nur-Sultan, Petropavlovsk and Shymkent.

    Humanitarian aid has arrived in the city of Uralsk. The cargo includes personal protective equipment, antiseptic agents, thermometers, inhalers and blood pressure monitors - more than 7,000 sets in total.

    The humanitarian cargo will be distributed among the city and regional polyclinics and provisional hospitals.


    Tags:
    NGOs Kazakhstan and Russia Coronavirus Society
