Russian nuclear forces to get 40 new intercontinental missiles this year - Putin

KUBINKA. KAZINFORM - Russia's nuclear forces will be supplemented this year with more than 40 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) capable of overcoming any missile defense systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an opening ceremony of the Army 2015 international military-technical forum.

