Russian observer praises excellent organization of presidential election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Observer from Russia, first Deputy General Director of TASS News Agency Mikhail Gussman lauded the atmosphere of the snap presidential election underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He noted that all world news agencies had reported that half of Kazakhstanis cast their votes at the presidential election by noon. "This figure is impressive," Gussman said.



He went on to praise the excellent organization of the election at all polling stations which he had visited.