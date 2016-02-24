Russian oil & gas giants to participate in EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Largest Russian oil & gas companies are believed to participate in the upcoming EXPO 2017 event in Astana.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Commissioner of Russia's pavilion at EXPO 2017 Georgy Kalamanov shared the news on the margins of the 2nd meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.

"Rosatom and other large oil & gas companies are set to participate," he told Kazinform correspondent. "At this stage it is difficult to name all the companies, but I can assure you that the number will be quite high."

Russia inked the agreement on its participation in the EXPO 2017 event at the meeting. "Russia was one of the first countries to express its wish to participate [in EXPO]. We are convinced that the agreement signed today will allow us to proceed to preparations for the event. The theme "Future Energy" is quite serious and exciting at the same time," Mr. Kalamanov added.

The Russian official also stressed that total area of the Russian pavilion at EXPO 2017 will total 1,000 sq.m.

Russian delegates attending the two-day meeting are expected to survey the pavilion tomorrow.