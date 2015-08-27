Russian participation in World Conference of Speakers impossible due to US visa conditions

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The participation of the Russian delegation in the 4th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament is impossible because of the detrimental US visa conditions, says the statement of Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko circulated on Thursday by the press service of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"I cannot accept such detrimental visa terms, so the participation of the Russian delegation in the World Conference of Speakers is impossible, " the statement said.

US visa restrictions for lawmakers call in question advisability of holding international events there, Matviyenko added.