Russian PM calls for lifting barriers within Eurasian Economic Union

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev considers it important to lift barriers inside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in order to boost trade turnover, TASS reports.

"It is extremely important to lift the remaining barriers to trigger growth of trade turnover," he said at the extended meeting of the European intergovernmental council on Friday, adding that "the Eurasian Economic Commission has strengthened efforts in this area."

According to Medvedev, all documents related to the union being prepared need to have as few bounds as possible. Prime Minister also said that it is necessary to create environment for a sustainable development of the EAEU national economies amid the current challenging economic situation. The trade weight inside the union has surged by 14.2% while Armenia's export to the internal market has almost doubled this year, Medvedev said, adding that the structure of trade with other countries is getting more balanced.

Source: TASS