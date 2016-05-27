Russian PM orders to prepare proposals on food embargo extension till en of 2017

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed the government to prepare proposals on extension of the food embargo till the end of 2017.

"I asked to draft proposals on extension of response measures until 2017 year-end and not for a year. An address to the president and the government decree framing the required decision will be prepared. Therefore those dealing with the agricultural business will have a longer planning horizon for investments, as agricultural companies repeatedly requested," the official said.

Source: TASS