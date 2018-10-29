Russian PM to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on November 1, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Monday, Kazinform reports.

During the visit the Russian Prime Minister is set to meet with Kazakhstani authorities. During the meeting with Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economy, transport and transit, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres. Utmost attention will be paid to cooperation at the Baikonur complex.



Kazakhstan and Russia will also touch upon the issues of interaction within the framework of integration associations.