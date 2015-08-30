Russian pole vaulter Isinbayeva elected to IAAF Athletes&#39; Commission

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Russia's two-time Olympic gold medallist and multiple world record holder Yelena Isinbayeva has been elected to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Athletes' Commission, the IAAF communications department told TASS on Sunday.

Isinbayeva, winner of the pole vault at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, as well as a bronze at London 2012, secured 712 votes in an election in Beijing. A total of 16 candidates were contesting six available seats on the commission, TASS reports.