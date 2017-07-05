  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian president's envoy comments on the possibility of sending Kazakh troops to Syria

    20:59, 05 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian president's envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has commented on the recent reports in Russian mass media on sending of Kazakhstani peacekeepers to Syria, Kazinform reports. 

    At the press briefing after the 5th round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement, Mr Lavrentyev confirmed that Russia suggested all CIS member states looking into the possibility of sending their troops to Syria to monitor the situation.

    "We are not trying to impose anything on anyone. If the Government of Kazakhstan makes a decision to send its troops [to Syria], we will only welcome it. But, to my knowledge, the Kazakhstani authorities haven't made their decision yet," Lavrentyev said.

    As a reminder, earlier Russian mass media reported that Russia allegedly held negotiations on sending Kazakh and Kyrgyz troops to Syria. However, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan denied the fact of the talks on sending its troops to Syria.

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project)
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!