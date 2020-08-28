Russian publisher awarded Dostyk Order

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a roundtable dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kosherbayev awarded editor-in-chief of Khudozhestvennaya Literatura publishing house Georgy Pryakhin the Dostyk Order, II, as decreed by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He was awarded for contribution to strengthening of friendly relations between the nations and merits in promulgating Abai heritage.

Georgy Pryakhin thanked the Kazakhstani diplomat for the high award adding that it was the first order in his life.

He noted that Abai acquires the hypostasis of the globally minded person at this particular time when civilizations between East and West, between Asia and Europe are set to split. He highlighted that Abai works prioritize peace and neighborliness.