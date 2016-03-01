Russian scientists create &#39;sea vitamins&#39; chocolate which slows down aging

VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM - Forrest Gump once said that life is like a box of chocolates and, as it turns out, it might be just that. Researchers in the Russian Far East recently created 'Sea Masterpiece' chocolate, which can increase life expectancy.

Scientists in the Russian Far East Primorsky Territory created a chocolate with sea urchin and starfish extracts facilitating longevity, the G.B. Elyakov Pacific Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry (PIBOC), Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said Tuesday.

"Recently PIBOC and the Far Eastern Federal University scientists created new functional food called the 'Sea Masterpiece' chocolate <...> This 'sea vitamins' complex slows the aging process and renders a corrective effect on metabolic processes, which increases the quality of life and contributes to longevity," the institute said.

The so-called sea vitamins include substances taken from starfish, sea urchins and magnolia vine, it explained.

PIBOC has studied the structure and biomedical properties of marine natural compounds for over 40 years.

Medicines and dietary supplements have been successfully developed and implemented in medical practice based on the institute's research.

Source: Sputniknews.com