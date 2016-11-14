Russian scientists propose to deport beavers to Kazakhstan and Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Tomsk region faces overrun with beavers and wants to let local hunters to kill the animals or send them to Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

The number of beavers in the region exceeds 6,000 to date, while their optimal number should make 4,000 only to avoid damage to the environment, The Siberian Times reports.

According to head of the Regional Department for Hunting and Fishing Viktor Sirotin, the beavers’ population increased due to absence of wolves.

"For this reason," he says, “the hunters should be allowed to kill beavers during the spring hunt for water fowl.”

Meanwhile, scientists offer to deport the beavers to Kazakhstan and Mongolia as they can be useful for environment.

“The beavers can create dams in small rivers when they dry up, so water outflow can be stopped and the level of ground waters may increase,” Alexander Savelyev, a researcher at the All-Russian Research Institute of Hunting and Fur Farming says.