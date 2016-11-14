Russian scientists suggest bringing multiplied beavers to Kazakhstan and Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian scientists suggest to relocate multiplied beavers to Kazakhstan and Mongolia, "The Siberian Times" informs. The population of beavers has sharply increased in the region and has exceeded six thousand individuals while optimum number is four thousand.

Beavers damage trees and flood agricultural areas, blocking rivers with dams. According to the head of hunting and fishery department of Tomsk region Victor Sirotin, the population of beavers has increased due to lack of wolves. "It is necessary to permit hunting for water fowl and beavers during the spring season", he said.

Meanwhile, scientists suggest "to deport" beavers, claiming that they can bring benefit to the environment of Kazakhstan and Mongolia. "When small rivers are drying beavers can help by building dams and, thus, partially stop water flow", - the employee of All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Hunting and Animal Breeding Alexander Savelyev says. "Dams detain water outflow. Thus, activities of beavers allow to increase the level of ground waters", - the scientist suggested.