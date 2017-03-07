Russian senator believes Astana format most effective way to promote dialogue on Syria

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Astana is the most effective framework for the intra-Syrian negotiations, according to, Igor Morozov, member of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament) International Affairs Committee, Kazinform has learnt from TASS.

He also noted that the Russian-Iranian stance was crucial for the progress of negotiations.

"The key point is that we were able to reach an agreement with the Turkish side on the mechanism of monitoring the ceasefire in Syria, which is controlled by the government troops and the armed opposition who took part in the talks," Morozov noted.

Mr. Morozov said that his opinion "the Geneva talks have failed once again". And according to him today Astana is coming to the fore in the efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria, Morozov added.



