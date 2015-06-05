Russian showman thanks Astana for warm reception

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian TV host and showman Andrei Malakhov has shared his impressions of warm reception at the Astana International Airport at a press conference on Friday.

Malakhov and his co-hosts of 2015 ‘MUZ TV. Gravity' Music Awards Maksim Galkin, Xenia Sobchak and Lera Kudryavtseva arrived in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning and were warmly welcomed at the airport. "Thank you for your warm reception. We saw so many smiling faces upon arrival. It seems to me that the travel time from Moscow to Astana was way shorter than usual. I haven't been to Astana for a couple of years and today, after roaming around the city, I have realized it was a great idea to host EXPO 2017 and the MUZ TV Awards here. It was the right decision to move the awards to the Kazakh capital this year. It will give the new life to the ceremony," Malakhov said. Many Russian pop singers descended on Astana earlier on Thursday and are expected to hit the Astana Arena stage together with their Kazakh colleagues during the show. It was general director of Muz TV channel Arman Davletyarov who suggested bringing the ceremony to the heart of Kazakhstan - Astana in 2015. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the grandiose music event.