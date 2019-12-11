Russian Special Envoy on Astana Syria talks: It is the only format which can really impact situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev expressed his view on the 14th round of the Astana Syria talks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Three years have passed since we began working in this format. We believe that it is the only format which can really impact the situation in Syrian regulation,» said Alexander Lavrentiev after the end of the talks.

He emphasized that apart from the guarantor states, representatives of all observer countries arrived in Nur-Sultan, including the representatives of international organizations, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Red Cross etc.

«This helped us to some extent adjust our further actions on the Syrian situation. The uniqueness of the Astana format is that we work here for two days, during which we conduct an in-depth exchange of views on all the aspects of the Syrian settlement. This helps us determine at what stage we are now, and what adjustments we need to make in order to give this process greater efficiency,» he added.