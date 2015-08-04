Russian specialist to work with Kazakhstani biathlon team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new trainer of the Kazakhstan national biathlon team has been introduced in Astana. Russian specialist Valery Palkhovsky was named the trainer of the biathlon team of Kazakhstan.

Today, the official ceremony of signing of a contract between the Biathlon Federation of Kazakhstan and Russian specialist Valery Palkhovsky was held.

"This is a new challenge for me. I have been in this sport for a really long time. When I received an offer to work with the Kazakhstan national team it was not easy for me to take this decision to go to work to the other country, and it took some time. We have had long conversations with heads of the Federation of Kazakhstan. We have ambitious tasks in the international arena included," V. Palkhovsky said.