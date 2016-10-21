Russian State Duma offers to ban bizarre baby names

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian State Duma Committee for Family, Women's and Children's Affairs backed the bill on prohibition of baby names consisting of numerals, figures, abbreviations and obscene words, vesti.ru reported.

Chief of the Committee Tamara Pletneva backed the draft law. She called it nonsense when children are given such names stating that a newborn cannot choose the name himself.

In turn, according to Senator Petrenko, the most unusual names given to boys are: Nikolay-Nikita-Nile, Christamrirados, Dolphin, Yaroslav-Lyutobor, Luka-Happiness, Summerset Ocean. As for girls’ names, the most unusual are Princess Daniela, Zarya-Zaryanitsa, Alesha-Kaprina, Oceana, Sophia-the-Sun etc.

Petrenko reminded also about the boy with an outrageous name BOChrVF260602 which is translated as ‘biological human object of the Voronin-Frolov family born on June 26, 2002’. According to the Senator, the boy who is now 14 years old has no ID, because Russian registration offices refuse to register the child with such a bizarre name and local courts agreed on their decision.