Russian State Duma ratifies no inspection of transit trains from Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the plenary meeting on July 20 Russian State Duma ratified a protocol allowing to abandon the border control of transit trains from Kazakhstan, IA REGNUM reports.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed the protocol on December 4, 2016, at the Forum of Interregional and Cross-border Cooperation in Astana. In accordance with the document, the countries agree to allow the passage of passenger and freight trains through their borders without border control.

The norm includes trains that do not make stops on the territory of other states.

"Otherwise, our passengers, crossing the two borders, coming from Russia to Kazakhstan and from Kazakhstan to Russia, were to pass these controls, just like Kazakh transit trains. Now it is canceled according to the protocol," Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Sergey Aristov told during the plenary session.

At the same time, if the route includes stops in the territory of the other country, border and other types of control will only be applied to the citizens boarding or disembarking the train.

As the Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek noted earlier, this measure will reduce the travel time from 36 to 23 hours.

In addition, the document also allows decisions on the opening and closing of Russian railway stations in Kazakhstan and vice versa. Such a norm will allow to optimize the process of opening and closing stations as a whole, as well as it will increase the efficiency of the Russian Railways work.

The Protocol also empowers local executive authorities to develop rules for passenger transportation in the border areas.