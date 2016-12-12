Russian State Duma Speaker to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin will meet President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his working visit to Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti informed with reference to the State Duma press service.

For Volodin it will be the first official international visit as the Chairman of the Russian Parliament's Lower House.

"On Monday Volodin will meet with Nazarbayev, and the heads of both chambers of the Parliament - Mazhilis Chairman Nurlan Nigmatulin and Senate Chairman Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev. It is planned to discuss further development of the bilateral interstate and inter-parliamentary relations", according to the message.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Transport and Construction Yevgeny Moskvichev who is a member of the Russian delegation told journalists that in the forthcoming meetings the Silk Road project and transport issues would be discussed too.