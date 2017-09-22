Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Black Sea Fleet's Veliky Novgorod submarine, included in the Russian naval unit currently deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, has fired the Kalibr cruise missiles from underwater, hitting terrorist facilities in Syria, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. The source added that all targets had been destroyed.

"The missile strike targeted the recently detected terrorist strongholds, manpower, and armored vehicles, as well as the ammunition depots of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the Idlib province," the source said. "The missiles flew about 300 kilometers.

According to the objective monitoring data, all the targets have been hit," the Defense Ministry added.

The source also said that the missile strike had destroyed important command centers, training facilities and armored vehicles used by terrorists during their recent attack on Russian military police officers in the northern part of the Hama province.





Read more .