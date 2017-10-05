Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Russian Black Sea Fleet's submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino have delivered strikes with ten Kalibr cruise missiles near the town of Mayadin to support the Syrian army's offensive on Deir ez-Zor, Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, according to TASS .

"The Black Sea Fleet's submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino have delivered two salvo strikes with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles to destroy the designated targets from the Mediterranean Sea today," the spokesman said.

Russia's multi-level reconnaissance system deployed in Syria has exposed the most important IS facilities in the province of Deir ez-Zor over the past week, the spokesman said.

"These are terrorists' command posts, large arms and ammunition depots and hangars with the armor of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State] near the community of Mayadin," the Russian general said.

"The strikes against international terrorists' facilities near the town of Mayadin were delivered to support the Syrian army's successful offensive to rout the ISIL bridgehead in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The launches of ten cruise missiles were made from the submerged position," the general said.

"The data registering equipment has confirmed the destruction of all the designated targets," the general said.

Considerable casualties were inflicted on the IS grouping's manpower and military hardware near the town of Mayadin, the spokesman said.

Photo: © Vadim Savitskiy/Russia's Defense Ministry press service/TASS