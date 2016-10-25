Russian tennis player cuts own hair during WTA final to win

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova said she did what she had to do to win the WTA Finals win over Agnieszka Radwanska in Singapore: an impromptu self-haircut, The Guardian reports.

Kuznetsova was trailing the defending champion 1-2 in the third set of the round robin opener on Monday when she requested a break and a pair of scissors. Then she hacked off her ponytail about halfway down.



The unconventional tactic seemed to work, with Kuznetsova producing a stunning comeback from match point down to defeat Radwanska 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.



"Sometimes you gotta do it not by best hairdressers and not at best time," she captioned a clip on Instagram after the match with a multitude of emoji.



Questions over her haircut opened the post-match press conference, with Kuznetsova explaining that her plait had been bothering her by getting in her eyes.



"Every time I would hit a good shot, it would hit my eye every time and I had [to] struggle.



"I thought, ‘OK, what's more important now, my hair which I can let grow, or the match?' I thought, ‘OK, I got to go for it right now', and that's it. I was not thinking too much, though.



"I was just trying to get the best of me. ... I don't even know how much I cut there."



The Women's Tennis Association shared a clip of the impromptu cut on Twitter on Facebook, describing it as "something you don't see everyday".

Kuznetsova had staved off exhaustion and a match point in the deciding set to emerge victorious over Radwanska, the world number-three.



"At some point I was ready to just let it go and lie on the court and let them take me out of here but I decided to hang in there," the two-time grand slam champion said.



She had only qualified for the elite eight-woman tournament when she won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Saturday, beating Australia's Daria Gavrilova in straight sets.



Source: The Guardian