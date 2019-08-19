Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Belgian David Goffin in the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). The tournament offers around $6.7 million in prize money.

Twenty-three-yearold Medvedev, seed No.9, emerged victorious 7-6 (7:3), 6-4 in one hour and 41minutes. The players squared off for the third time, with the Russian nowleading their head-to-head 2-1. In their last encounter, Medvedev lost toGoffin in 2019 Wimbledon’s third round in five sets, TASS reports.

TheSaturday semifinal match saw Medvedev defeating world No. 1 Serbian NovakDjokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedevhas won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players. Hispersonal best in matches won in a single season is 48, which he achieved lastyear. Medvedev is projected to rise to career-high No. 5 in the ATP rankingswhen it is updated later on Monday.

