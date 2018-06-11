Russian tourist drowned in Almaty rgn mountain river

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty region rescuers rushed to rescue tourists in the mountains.

One of the eight tourists rafting along the Aksu River fell into water and drowned, official representative of the emergency situations committee of Kazakhstan Interior Ministry Ruslan Imankulov said.

The accident took place 120 km away from Taldykorgan on Sunday evening.



All the tourists are the citizens of the Russian Federation. Accoridng to him, they didn't pass an official registration at the Almaty region rescue squad.



The rescuers are reportedly helping the rest of the tourists boat up the river.