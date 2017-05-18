Russian tourists injured in accident in Turkey - media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey's news agency Hurriyet reports 18 Russian tourists have been injured in a road accident in the west of the country.

According to Anadolu news agency, the bus was traveling from Bodrum to Pamukkale. The injured tourists are being treated in Mugla.

Footage from the scene by the private Dogan news agency shows a bus tipped over on a winding road. Ambulances and security personnel are seen responding to the accident.