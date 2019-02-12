Russian tourists name Astana as one of CIS’ most romantic cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, Russia's TurStat analytical agency published the results of the CIS' Most Romantic Cities online survey.

According to the poll results, Russian tourists make more 1mn romantic trips to the CIS cities annually.

The TOP 5 cities enjoying popularity among the Russian tourists are Tbilisi (Georgia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Minsk (Belarus) and Chisinau (Moldova).

1/3 of respondents named Tbilisi as the most romantic city. Astana, Baku and Minsk received 14% of votes each and Chisinau received 10%.

Among other romantic CIS cities are Almaty, Bishkek and Yerevan (5% each).