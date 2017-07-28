Russian trading platform to provide Kazakh enterprises free access

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Nurzhan Altayev, in the framework of the III Forum "Uly dala eli", told about perspectives for Kazakh producers, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"The implementation of the large-scale Belt and Road program gives Kazakhstan great opportunities. This program opens for us Chinese markets, next to us is the huge market of the Russian Federation. Today the products of about 350 best Kazakhstan manufacturers are presented on our forum, that were selected by regions as a result of competitions," he said.

Altayev said that until the end of 2017 Kazakhstani producers have a wonderful opportunity to present their goods at the international level, at no cost.



"A distinctive feature of today's exhibition is that we invited chains of the Russian Federation here. In particular, the stand of the "Jumore" electronic trading platform is present at the exhibition, where about 70 Kazakhstani enterprises exhibited their goods," he stressed.

"We assume that by the end of the year about 1,000 Kazakhstani goods will be present on this electronic platform, - Altayev continued. - By the way, about 160 countries trade on this platform. The company's turnover is about $200 billion dollars a year. Representatives of Jumore are here for three days to advise Kazakh producers. We have agreed with the company's president that in 2017 registration and access for Kazakh enterprises on the platform will be free of charge."



The III Forum of domestic producers "Uly dala eli" kicked off today in Astana. Within its framework, about 350 Kazakhstani enterprises showcase their products.

