Russian, Turkish economy ministers to meet in Moscow July 27

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev will meet Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci in Moscow on July 27, Russia's Economic Development Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The meeting is planned in Moscow on July 27, this is all the information thus far," said a ministry official.

Previously, Russian First Deputy Economic Development Minister Alexei Likhachev said that bilateral meetings of the Russian and Turkish energy and economic development ministers would be held in Russia in late July.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci requested to consider the meeting's possibility in Kazan in order to time it to the opening of an enterprise in Alabuga.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 29.

Putin's call was a response to the message of Erdogan, in which he had apologized for the downed Russian bomber over Syria and expressed an interest in resolving the situation. The message was received in the Kremlin seven months after the tragedy with the Su-24 bomber.

After the conversation, Putin instructed the government to enter into negotiations with Turkey to restore cooperation in trade and other areas.

The Turkish Air Force's F-16 fighter on November 24, 2015 shot down a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M bomber, involved in Russia's antiterrorism operation in Syria, that Ankara claimed violated the country's airspace on the border with Syria. Russia's Defense Ministry said the Su-24M was above Syrian territory and "there was no violation of Turkey's airspace." Pilot Oleg Peshkov was killed by militants from the ground after ejecting, the second pilot was rescued and taken to the Russian base. The incident resulted in the severing of nearly all trade and economic ties between the two countries. Ankara refused to apologize for the downed jet and death of the pilot. Moscow put the blame for the incident on the Turkish authorities.

Source: TASS