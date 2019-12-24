Russian TV channel presents documentary about Denis Ten

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –– Match TV Russian TV channel presented a documentary film about the renowned Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten.

The journalists Konstantin Stolbovsky (Russia) and Sergey Raylyan (Kazakhstan) are the directors of the documentary titled «Denis Ten. The Thirteen.», Kazinform reports referring to the National Olympic Committee.

The documentary consists of 13 chapters. Denis Ten’s friends and relatives confide their memories about his life and career. Among them are Olympic figure skating champion Alexey Yagudin, first coach of Denis Ten Aigul Kuanysheva, his coach in Moscow Yelena Vodorezova, Kazakhstan pop star Roza Rymbayeva and others.

The Match TV presented archived videos showing the moments when the bronze medalist of the Olympic Games began his career as one of the most successful skaters of Kazakhstan.

«Number 13 is not a coincidence,» the filmmakers say. «This is the number of Denis Ten as he was born on June 13; in 2013 he became the silver medalist of the World Cup and launched the show «Denis Ten and Friends»; and he was 13th who made it to the Olympic podium.