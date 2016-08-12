Russian TV host Ivan Urgant visits Astana Pro Team training center in Nice

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Russian TV host and actor Ivan Urgant paid a visit to the Astana Pro Team training center in Nice.

"It was a friendly meeting. Ivan is a huge fan of cycling and Astana Pro Team. Alexander (Vinokurov - general manager of the team) showed him around the training center in Nice," Kazinform has learnt from Dina Ibrayeva, press secretary of Astana Pro Team.



In her words, the training center is located in Nice for convenience since many bicycle races are held in Europe.



"A good day with our friend, famous Russian TV host Ivan Urgant. He also likes cycling and Astana Team!" Vinokurov captioned a photo on Instagram.