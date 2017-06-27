Russian, Ukrainian companies' websites under massive cyber attack More: http://tass.com/world/953528

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Rosneft, Bashneft, Mars, Nivea and Mondelez International (producer of Alpen Gold chocolate) are among the companies that were attacked by the Petya virus in Russia, Group-IB, the company which deals with prevention and investigation of cybercrime, reported, according to TASS .

A ransomware named Petya blocks computers and requires a ransom of $300 in bitcoins.

A massive cyber attack on computers in Russia and Ukraine was recorded around 14:00 Moscow time (11:00 GMT). According to Group-IB, the ransomware spreads through local networks just like the WannaCry virus did.



The Petya virus has attacked the Ukrainian government, Auchan Hypermarkets, Privatbank and telecommunication operators, the Group-IB company said.



Statements published on social networks earlier said that a computer virus had attacked the websites and computer systems of numerous Ukrainian companies, banks, state agencies and other institutions.



Ukraine's National Bank was the first to report a cyber-attack, warning banks and institutions about a dangerous malware. Meanwhile, according to the country's media, dozens of big banks, particularly Oschadbank and Privatbank, have limited customer service operations.

The Ukrenergo national energy company, as well as the Kievenergo, Zaporozhenergo and Dneprenergo energy supplying companies, have been facing difficulties, but their basic activities have not been affected.



The Novaya Pochta private delivery company has suspended its activities due to a computer virus. In addition, the Antonov aircraft-builder, the Kiev metro, and Borispol international airport have confirmed cyberattacks on their computer systems.



A number of the Ukrainian media outlets have also reported cyber attacks.