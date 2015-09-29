Russian, US Presidents end meeting at UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, New York. KAZINFORM Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama have completed a meeting at the UN headquarters that lasted more than 100 minutes versus the initially planned 55 minutes.

This was the first full-fledged conversation between the two Presidents since June 2013. While opening it, Putin and Obama exchanged a handshake and did not say a word to each other in the presence of reporters. Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier there was a possibility that the Russian and American delegations would inform reporters on the results of the conversation later. Earlier on Monday, Obama and Putin made speeches at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly. Source: TASS