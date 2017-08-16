Russian Vice PM to participate in Eurasian Week Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Igor Shuvalov will take part in the Eurasian Week Forum in Astana on August 24-26, 2017.

In attendance at the plenary session themed Competitiveness in the changing world: new models, technologies, forms of management will be top-level officials of the EAEU member states and partner countries. Shuvalov will represent Russia at the event.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkisyan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Vasily Matyushevsky, Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov, and Vice Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan are set to take part in the plenary session. Officials from Singapore, Vietnam, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and Microsoft are expected to attend as well.



Participants will discuss a wide range of approaches to industrial development - from modern models of development to introduction of advanced innovative technologies. The agenda includes a number of issues topical for the EAEU.



The Eurasian Week Forum will be held at the EXPO-2017 Congress Center on August 24-26.